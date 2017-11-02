Making the JI News

  • Revisiting the Venice ghetto
  • A mythical Haida love story
  • Trump-Bibi bromance
  • Bar mitzvah is musical’s hook
  • אוכל על חשבון המתים
  • A healing partnership
  • Israel has some allies

Social Media

Instagram

Events Calendar

« September 2017 » loading...
Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 26

Retrospective: Waldemar Smolarek

September 26 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
Every week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday until October 14, 2017
Tue 26

The Venetian Ghetto: A Virtual Reconstruction: 1516-2017

September 26 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
Every week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until October 30, 2017
Vancouver BC Canada
Tue 26

Fall Circle Craft Gallery Show

September 26 @ 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
Every day until November 2, 2017
Vancouver BC Canada
Tue 26

Definitely Dali

September 26 @ 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Recurring Event (See all)
Every day until October 1, 2017
Vancouver BC Canada
Tue 26

Jazz at Hycroft with Maya Rae and Sami Ghawi

September 26 @ 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Vancouver BC Canada

View More…

Coming to the Dance Centre!

Compañia Sharon Fridman is at the Dance Centre Oct. 12-14!

Worth watching ...

VTT Onward: The 100 Year History of Vancouver Talmud Torah, film by Adam Bogoch, premièred Sept. 17.

The official music video for the song

Search

Archives from January 2014

Search for JI articles prior to 2014

image - JI's 18 Under 36 Awards - who's your nominee?


Video by Jerusalem Online

Recent Tweets

Like Us on Facebook